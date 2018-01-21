Jordanian FM, UN Chief discuss Middle East developments

Safadi and Guterres, in New York, also discussed the US decision over Al Quds, where Safadi briefed the world body chief on the outcome of the meeting of the Arab ministerial team tasked with following up on the repercussions of a US decision to recognise Al Quds as Israeli occupation's capital and move the American embassy to the city.



According to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the two sides stressed the need that UNRWA should continue to offer services to Palestinian refugees, as the UN agency is facing an escalating financial crisis after a US decision to withhold $65m of $125m it was going to give UNRWA.



Commenting on the Syrian crisis, the two sides stressed that the only way to find a political solution to the crisis is through the Geneva process and on the basis of the UN Security Council resolution 2254.