Saudi Air Defense intercepts ballistic missile targeting Najran

Al-Maliki pointed out that the missile was directed at Najran City in order to deliberately target civilian and populated areas and that it has been intercepted and destroyed by the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces (RSADF), according to the Saudi Press Agency.



"This hostile action by the Iran-supported Houthi group proves the continued involvement of the Iranian regime in supporting the Houthi armed group with qualitative capabilities, in a clear and explicit defiance and violation of UN Resolutions No. 2216 and No. 2231 in order to threaten the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the regional and international security," he added, affirming that "firing ballistic missiles towards populated cities and villages is contrary to the international humanitarian law."



Colonel Al-Maliki renewed his call upon the international community to take more serious and effective steps to stop the blatant Iranian violations, including continued smuggling and transfer of ballistic missiles and weapons to terrorist groups and outlaws, and to hold Iran accountable for its blatant defiance of international norms and values as well as its threat to regional and international security.