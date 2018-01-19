Al Quds remains eternal capital of Palestine: Al Azhar Conference

The UAE Federal National Council, FNC, participated in the two-day event, which was held in co-operation with the Muslim Council of Elders.

Held under the patronage of Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the conference was attended by Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, and a large number of scholars, religious figures, thinkers, and writers. It saw discussions on ways to create awareness about Al Quds cause and its Arab identity, and the international responsibility towards it following the U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent decision to recognise Al Quds as the capital of the Israeli occupation.

The conference's final communique, delivered by Grand Imam of Al Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, called for standing against any attempt to harm the holy city, Judaise it, and change its characteristics and its eternal Arab-Islamic cultural identity.

The communique affirmed that the U.S. has to backpedal on the its decision to recognise Al Quds as the capital of Israeli occupation, otherwise the move would abet more terrorism and violence in the whole world.