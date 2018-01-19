Kuwait backs U.N. efforts to build WMD-free world

Kuwait attaches great importance to the issues of WMD disarmament and non-proliferation, and peaceful uses of nuclear energy, he said in a speech to the U.N. Security Council meeting Thursday titled "non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction: confidence-building measures."

He also said "When we talk about the initiatives to declare nuclear weapon-free zones, we have to recall the threats posed to, and challenges facing, these endeavors in the Middle East.

"Regrettably, the region is one of the most outstanding examples of threats to the nonproliferation system given the selective attitude of the U.N. Security Council towards this issue," he noted.