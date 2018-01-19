Saudi Ambassador to Yemen meets with Commander of Arab Coalition Forces

  • Friday 19, January 2018 in 3:49 PM
  • Part of the meeting
    Part of the meeting
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Yemen, Mohammed Al Jaber, Thursday visited the headquarters of the Arab Coalition Forces in Aden, where he met with the Commander of the Arab Coalition Forces.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed the reconstruction development plans in liberated areas and easing the suffering of Yemeni people as a result of the siege of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias. They also discussed the role of the Arab Coalition in supporting the legitimacy in Yemen and fighting terrorism.
 
Al Jaber was briefed on the humanitarian, relief and development role of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and the King Salman Centre for Humanitarian Aid and Relief in alleviating the harsh living conditions of the Yemeni brothers, imposed by the Houthi siege.
 
The Saudi Ambassador praised the ERC's humanitarian and relief efforts in providing everything that would meet the needs of the people in Yemen.