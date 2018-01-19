Israeli occupation regrets embassy shooting incident

Minister of State for Media Affairs, Mohammad Momani, was quoted by Petra news agency as saying that the Foreign Ministry has received an official memorandum from Israeli occupation's foreign ministry expressing "regret" over the fatal shooting of Mohammad Jawawdah, Bashar Hamarneh and Raed Zuaiter, a judge at the Amman Court of First Instance, who was also shot and killed by Israeli occupation soldiers in 2014.

Israeli occupation's government pledged to continue legal proceedings to serve justice, as well as to compensate the martyrs' families, said Momani, who is also the government spokesperson.