OIC to hold an emergency meeting on Houthi militias' launch of a ballistic missile on Riyadh

  • Thursday 18, January 2018 in 1:44 PM
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an emergency meeting of foreign ministers on Sunday to discuss the repercussions of the launch of a ballistic missile by Houthi militias on the city of Riyadh at the request of the Kingdom.
The ministerial meeting will be preceded by a preparatory meeting at the representatives level to discuss the draft final communiqué of the ministerial meeting.

The OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen will address the ministerial meeting on the organisation's position about the repeated violations of Houthi militias on the territories of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The ministerial liaison group on Yemen will also hold a meeting on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting to discuss political, security and humanitarian developments in Yemen.