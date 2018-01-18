OIC to hold an emergency meeting on Houthi militias' launch of a ballistic missile on Riyadh

The ministerial meeting will be preceded by a preparatory meeting at the representatives level to discuss the draft final communiqué of the ministerial meeting.



The OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen will address the ministerial meeting on the organisation's position about the repeated violations of Houthi militias on the territories of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The ministerial liaison group on Yemen will also hold a meeting on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting to discuss political, security and humanitarian developments in Yemen.