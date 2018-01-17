Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques directives for transfer of USD $2 Billion to the Central Bank of Yemen

The Iranian-backed Houthis are looting the state as they seize government revenues, including those generated from oil and its derivatives. They acquire this revenue in Yemeni Riyal as they manipulate its exchange rate. They are doing all this to pursue their own destructive objectives at the expense of the Yemeni people. Their actions have resulted in a steady devaluation of the currency, which has significantly damaged the lives of Yemenis for several years.



To address the situation, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has issued a directive to transfer a USD $2 billion deposit to the Central Bank of Yemen, in continuation of the Kingdom’s support of the Yemeni people, taking the total amount given by the Kingdom to the Central Bank of Yemen to USD $3 billion. All this money has been sent with the aim to boost Yemen’s financial and economic situation while bolstering the Yemeni Riyal. As the value of the Riyal goes up, the living conditions of Yemeni citizens will change for the better.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirms its support for the Yemeni Government. The Kingdom will continue to assist Yemen in its efforts to restore security and stability.