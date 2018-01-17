UN Palestinian agency calls for donations after US freezes funds

In a statement on Wednesday, UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl said that his organization is faced "with the most dramatic financial crisis in UNRWA’s history."



He called donors and host countries to create "new funding alliances" and said a global fundraising campaign will be launched in the coming days.



On Tuesday the US earmarked 60 million dollars for the agency for 2018, saying that it plans to withhold 65 million dollars.

Those funds are "frozen for future consideration," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters.