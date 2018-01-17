Al-Azhar Imam slams Israeli occupation ban

Al-Tayeb said in a statement issued Tuesday that this decision is completely unacceptable and that it reflects the arrogance of the Israeli occupation authorities when dealing with the Palestinian people and their religious leadership.



The Grand Imam said that the Al-Azhar Conference in Support of Al Quds seeks to expose the violations of the Israeli occupation authorities, to affirm the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state with Al Quds as its capital and to stand against the recent decisions by the US administration.



The Conference is organised by Al-Azhar in cooperation with the Council of Muslim Elders and is being held and under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.



The conference will be attended by a large number of scholars, clerics, thinkers and writers, and will discuss awareness of the issue of Al Quds and its Arab identity.