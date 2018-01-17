Man wanted for "terrorist crimes" killed in eastern Saudi Arabia

When security men tried to stop him, he refused to respond and fired at the security men, requiring dealing with him according to the requirements of the situation to neutralize his danger and this resulted in his death. No bystanders or security men were hurt. Inside the car the following were found:



1- Kalashnikov submachine gun.

2- Glock pistol caliber (9) mm

3- Number of (94) machine gun rounds.

4- Number of (14) pistol rounds.

5- Muzzle Brake.

6- Equipment holder.

7- Military suit.

8- Number (4) face masks.

The Saudi presidency of State Security as it declares this, it confirms that it will continue to follow these criminal elements and anyone who tries to breach the security aspects with such terrorist activities, deter him and prevent his evil.