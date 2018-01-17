Man wanted for "terrorist crimes" killed in eastern Saudi Arabia

  • Wednesday 17, January 2018 in 10:44 AM
Next Previous
Sharjah24 – SPA: An official source at the Saudi Presidency of State Security said that as a result of the security monitoring and surveillance of the terrorist elements in the town of Awamiya in Qatif province, the security authorities monitored on Monday evening the wanted for involvement in a number of terrorist crimes Abdullah bin Mirza Ali al-Qallaf (Saudi nationality) near a farm located between the towns of Awamiyah and Qudayh, riding in a car of the type (Hyundai Sonata) silver color bearing false plates.

When security men tried to stop him, he refused to respond and fired at the security men, requiring dealing with him according to the requirements of the situation to neutralize his danger and this resulted in his death. No bystanders or security men were hurt. Inside the car the following were found:

 1- Kalashnikov submachine gun.
 2- Glock pistol caliber (9) mm
 3- Number of (94) machine gun rounds.
 4- Number of (14) pistol rounds.
 5- Muzzle Brake.
 6- Equipment holder.
 7- Military suit.
 8- Number (4) face masks.

The Saudi presidency of State Security as it declares this, it confirms that it will continue to follow these criminal elements and anyone who tries to breach the security aspects with such terrorist activities, deter him and prevent his evil.