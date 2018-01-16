UN condemns twin suicide attacks in Baghdad

In a statement, Mr. Guterres said, "UN will continue to stand by the Government and people of Iraq in their efforts to fight terrorism and rebuild their country."



Jan Kubis, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of the UN Assistance Mission in the country, UNAMI, also denounced the attack and said that despite a defeat on the battlefield, terrorist groups continue to pose a threat, in particular to ordinary citizens.



"I urge greater vigilance by the authorities and unity among the Iraqi people to thwart the aims of terrorists like Da’esh who seek to derail the country’s recovery after a long conflict," said Mr. Kubis.



According to media reports, at least 35 individuals were killed and another 90 injured when suicide bombers detonated two explosives in a busy square in the city during the morning rush hour.