At least 20 dead as clashes shut airport in Libyan capital

The attack triggered the heaviest fighting in Tripoli for months, undercutting claims by the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) to have largely stabilised the city. The violence also undermines GNA efforts to persuade diplomatic missions to return there.



Automatic gunfire and artillery rounds could be heard from the city centre early in the day and authorities at Mitiga airport, which operates all civilian air traffic to and from the capital, said flights had been suspended until further notice.



The airport was empty in late afternoon, when the clashes had largely died down, though pilots flew several aircraft across the capital to the international airport - closed since 2014 due to damage from earlier fighting - in an effort to protect them.