Baghdad reports 'atmosphere of trust' in talks with Kurdistan region

Envoys of the two sides met in the Kurdish regional capital Erbil in northern Iraq and discussed issues including security, control over the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) land borders, airports, the oil industry, customs revenue and river dams, a statement from the Iraqi cabinet said.
"The meetings were held in an atmosphere of trust and understanding and concluded by formulating a number of recommendations to help resolve the issues,” the statement said, giving no further details.
