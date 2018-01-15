Bahrain condemns Qatari fighter jets' buzz of UAE civil aircrafts

According to the Bahrain News Agency, BNA, the Bahrain Foreign Ministry affirmed in a statement "that this rejected hostile behaviour by Qatar against civil aircraft has become frequent in recent times and jeopardises the safety of civil aviation and poses a threat to the lives of civilians.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses the Kingdom of Bahrain's full support for the UAE and its backing for all of the measures it takes to maintain its security and stability, to stop these violations and to repel these breaches by the State of Qatar," the statement added.