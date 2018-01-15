Bahrain condemns Qatari fighter jets' buzz of UAE civil aircrafts

  • Monday 15, January 2018 in 5:31 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Kingdom of Bahrain has strongly condemned the interception by Qatari fighter jets of two UAE civilian aircraft on a routine flight to Manama, Bahrain, stressing that this is a clear violation of relevant international conventions and laws, particularly those of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, and the provisions of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation and its amendments of 1944.
According to the Bahrain News Agency, BNA, the Bahrain Foreign Ministry affirmed in a statement "that this rejected hostile behaviour by Qatar against civil aircraft has become frequent in recent times and jeopardises the safety of civil aviation and poses a threat to the lives of civilians.
 
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses the Kingdom of Bahrain's full support for the UAE and its backing for all of the measures it takes to maintain its security and stability, to stop these violations and to repel these breaches by the State of Qatar," the statement added.