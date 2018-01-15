Jordan and Germany discuss Mideast developments

According to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, discussions also touched on Mideast developments, particularly those related to the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem.



King Abdullah said the issue of Al Quds should be resolved within a comprehensive settlement that achieves the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state with East Al Quds as its capital. He added that Jerusalem should remain a city of unity and a key to the realisation of peace, conflict resolution and political crises in the Middle East.



Talks also touched on developments related to war on terrorism and underscored importance of intensifying coordination and cooperation among all concerned regional and global parties and within a comprehensive approach to counter perils of terror.