War against ‘Daesh’ in Syria will be won by February: France's Macron

"We have just won the war in Iraq with the coalition," Macron said in an interview with France 2 television.

"And I think that by the middle to the end of February, we will have won the war in Syria."

Macron insisted: "We have to speak to Assad and his representatives."

And despite this week's failure of the latest U.N.-brokered peace talks in Geneva, he wants to see "a process emerge at the start of next year with Assad's representatives, but I hope also representatives of all of the opposition".

And the Syrian president will not be leaving any time soon after the defeat of Daesh, Macron said.

"Bashar Al-Assad will be there," he said. "He will be there because he is protected by those who have won the war on the ground, whether it's Iran or Russia."

However, at some point, Macron said, Assad "will have to respond to his crimes before his people, before the international courts".

"France's plan is to win peace, de-mine the country, to de-militarise it and build a political solution that will allow a durable peace - which means all minorities being protected," Macron said.