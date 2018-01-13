U.N. welcomes opening of Hodeidah, Salif Ports

"Since 20th December last year, when the Coalition for Support of Legitimacy in Yemen announced that it will keep the seaports of Hodeidah and Salif in the Red Sea open for one month for humanitarian and commercial goods, 13 ships have delivered cargoes of food and fuel that are much needed through these two ports, and there are more deliveries," the agency quoted the U.N. spokesman Stephane de Garek as saying.

McGoldrick also praised the Coalition's approval on transferring four cranes to Hodeidah port to enhance its capacity in the speed of unloading ships.