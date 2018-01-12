Tens of Palestinians wounded in clash with Israeli occupation troops

Such clashes occur weekly, but tensions have risen following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Dec. 6, which stirred anger across the Arab and Muslim world and concern among Washington’s European allies as well as Russia.

A few hundred Gazans approached the border fence with Israel occupation, throwing stones at soldiers who tried to disperse them by firing canisters of tear gas, according to Reuters video. Smaller crowds gathered in a couple of West Bank cities where protesters threw stones and burned tyres. Israeli occupation soldiers fired tear gas and threw stun grenades.

Palestinian medical officials said 14 Palestinians were wounded by live ammunition in Friday’s clash.

“We want the Americans to know that the bloodshed here of unarmed people is on the hands of their president,” said Ali, a 20-year-old university student in Gaza who did not want to give his family name.