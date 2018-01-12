Saudi Air Defence Force shoot down Houthi missile

According to the Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA), the Spokesman of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen Col. Staff Turki Al-Malki said in a press release that the RSADF traced back the missile and found that it was launched from Amran governorate, northwest Yemen.

The missile attack deliberately targeted heavily-populated areas but it was destroyed in midair in Najran, Col. Staff Al-Malki added, noting that no casualties resulted from the attack.

The hostile act by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias proves once against the Iranian regime's persistence in providing this militant group with weapons in contravention of the UN Security Council resolutions 2216 and 2231, Al-Malki said.

He stressed that such attacks against populated areas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pose a threat to not only the security of the Kingdom but that of the region and the world at large; they are also a flagrant violation of the international humanitarian law.

He went on to urge the international community to adopt effective measures to force Iran into halting arms supplies to the terrorist groups.

Thursday's attack took to 88 the total number of such attacks by the militant group on Saudi Arabia since the start of the conflict in Yemen, KUNA added.