Kuwait calls for contribution in peaceful political process in Darfur

The Acting Kuwait Permeant Representative to the UN Bader Al-Munayekh in a speech before the UN Security Council late Wednesday emphasised reducing weapons' proliferation in Darfur.

He also praised the cooperation between Sudan and the UN mission in the weapons collection operation in some of the displaced camps in Darfur.

He stressed on importance of respecting the sovereignty, unity and security of Sudan, expressing trust in its government to encounter the threat of the Darfur armed factions and to meet the UN requirements, lauding at the same time Sudan's positive efforts towards UN and the African Union in passing the first phase of reforming United Nations African Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

Al-Munayekh welcomed the remarkable drop in violence and clashes in Darfur lately, praising the distinguished efforts exerted by Sudan on that matter.

He also endorsed the positive role of Sudan partners in executing developmental project in Darfur, which would greatly contribute in the voluntary return of the displaced to their homeland, offering them a new opportunity for better life.