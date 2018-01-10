Jordan and Egypt discuss developments in the region

During the conversation, King Abdullah stressed the need to intensify efforts and coordinate Arab positions to safeguard Palestinian rights, and support the Palestinians in their quest to set up an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
According to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the two leaders agreed to continue coordination and consultation in order to serve Pan-Arab causes.
