King Salman reaffirms the Kingdom's firm position on the Palestinian cause

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

During the call, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques reaffirmed the Kingdom's firm position on the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with Al Quds as its capital and on continuing efforts to find a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause in accordance with relevant international resolutions.



For his part, the Palestinian president expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for the Kingdom's historical support for Palestine and its people and for supporting their just causes.