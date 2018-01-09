Egypt, Eritrea discuss threats to Red Sea, Mandeb Strait

The two leaders held a tête à tête session of talks in a closed meeting at the Ittihadiya Palace, followed by a plenary session grouping delegations of both sides who reviewed the situation in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa region, including Mandeb Strait.

Ambassador Bassam Radhi, Spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic of Egypt, stated that the two presidents deliberated ways of accelerating bilateral trade and investment ties as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern, primarily efforts of establishing peace and stability and confronting menaces besetting the region, atop of which comes terrorism.

He added that the two sides discussed ways of activating joint projects in multiple domains, specially in areas of development and security.