The Syrian army said in a statement carried by state television that Israeli occupation jets fired missiles at the Al-Qutaifa area near Damascus from inside Lebanese airspace at 2:40 a.m. (0040 GMT) and Syrian air defences hit one of the planes.

Israeli occupation then fired rockets from the occupied Golan Heights, but the Syrian defences brought them down, the army said, adding that Israeli occupation jets fired a final barrage of four rockets, one of which was intercepted by Syrian air defences while the others caused material damage.

The Israeli occupation military declined to comment.

Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in answer to a reporter’s question about the strikes that Israeli occupation’s policy was to stop ‘Hezbollah’ moving “game-changing weapons” out of Syria.

“We back it up as necessary with action,” he said, without explicitly confirming Israeli occupation carried out Tuesday’s strikes.