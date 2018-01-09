Kuwait to host Iraq reconstruction conference in February

Donor countries and organisations are expected to announce financial contributions at the meeting from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, it reported.
Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Khaled Al-Jarallah made the announcement at a joint news conference in Kuwait City with the secretary general of the Iraqi cabinet, Mahdi Al-Allaq.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi last month declared victory in the war against the militants, who controlled as much as a third of Iraq’s territory three years ago.
Iraq needs at least $100 billion in assistance to rebuild homes, businesses and infrastructure including oil and telecommunications facilities, KUNA quoted Allaq as saying.