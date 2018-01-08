Jordan says arrests 17 in foiled ‘Daesh’ attack plot

State news agency Petra said the country’s intelligence department had arrested 17 members of the cell and confiscated weapons and explosives that the militant group had planned to use in several operations.

“The members of the cell had planned to execute a number of terrorist attacks simultaneously to destabilise national security and sow chaos and terror among civilians,” the statement said.

The detainees were being interrogated before being put on trial in a military court, the authorities said without giving a date.