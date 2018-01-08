UAE at forefront of international charity action: Hamdan bin Zayed

The country’s humanitarian approach, which was promoted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is being strengthened under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, he added.

In his statement while receiving the "International Giving Award" during the third Sheikh Zayed International Peace Conference, which concluded yesterday in Kerala, India, Sheikh Hamdan went on to say that Sheikh Zayed marked the UAE’s name with letters of light in human history, as the leader of various areas of charity work while adding that Sheikh Zayed took the responsibility to promote peace and co-existence among communities, and called for spreading the love of giving to help vulnerable and needy people.

He affirmed that holding the third Sheikh Zayed International Peace Conference in India, under the title, 'Towards A World Free From Terrorism', commemorates the memory of the late Sheikh Zayed and recognises the principles he devoted his life to promote and to achieve the happiness and wellness of humanity.

The International Giving Award is important as it is part of the activities of the conference in India, which saw the participation of over 500 scholars and intellectuals from 20 countries, and coincides with the start of the Year of Zayed in the UAE, he further added.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation to the Sunni Cultural Centre University in Kerala, led by Sheikh Abu Bakr Ahmed, CEO of the Sheikh Zayed International Peace Conference, for regularly organising the conference. He also thanked everyone who helped to promote the local, regional and international role of the ERC while noting that achieving success requires maintaining it, as well as exerting more considerable efforts to reach one’s goals and ambitions.

The International Giving Award was received by Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ERC, on behalf of Sheikh Hamdan.