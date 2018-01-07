Houthi commander turns himself in to UAE forces in Yemen, joins Arab Coalition

Sheikh Hamir Ibrahim, who was in charge of the Hais and Al Khokha fronts in Yemen, urged, in statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), his tribesmen to surrender, turn themselves in and join the ranks of the Arab coalition against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in order to "liberate the entire Yemeni territories."



He added that the rebels are forcing the Yemeni people to fight along with them before leaving them in the lurch in utter suffering along with their children who are "forced to fight on the frontlines."



"Whoever dares to reject their orders is targeted and expelled away along with his family from their tribe and from the entire area," he explained.



He noted that he has received fair and decent treatment from the UAE forces after giving himself in, urging all those fighting along with the Houthi militias to renounce them and adhere to "the righteous path of the Arab Coalition who are fighting for restoring legitimacy in Yemen."



He called upon all Yemeni people to close ranks against the Iran-backed Houthi militias who, he said, are "wreaking havoc on all Yemeni territories", affirming that the Saudi-led Arab coalition forces are going on the "right path toward achieving victory and liberating the entire Yemeni lands from the grip of the rebels."