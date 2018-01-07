‘Arab Coalition’ announces rescue of two pilots after their fighter suffered a technical failure

In a statement to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Colonel Turki Al-Malki, Spokesman of the Joint Coalition Forces, disclosed that, at 03:40 p.m. Sunday, a Saudi Royal Air Force fighter jet was exposed to a technical failure after implementing one of the operational tasks to support legitimacy in Yemen which resulted in its fall inside the operation area with no injuries to the aircraft's crew.

"The Arab Coalition Forces Command implemented a private joint operation to evacuate two pilots in participation of air and land forces where the two pilots were evacuated into the Kingdom's territories," the spokesman added.