‘Arab Coalition’ announces rescue of two pilots after their fighter suffered a technical failure

  • Sunday 07, January 2018 in 9:05 PM
  • Colonel Turki Al-Malki, Spokesman of the Joint Coalition Forces
Sharjah 24 – SPA: The Arab Coalition Forces Command, "Coalition Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen", announced that two pilots were evacuated from operations area following a joint search and rescue operation implemented after their fighter jet was fallen due to a technical failure.

In a statement to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Colonel Turki Al-Malki, Spokesman of the Joint Coalition Forces, disclosed that, at 03:40 p.m. Sunday, a Saudi Royal Air Force fighter jet was exposed to a technical failure after implementing one of the operational tasks to support legitimacy in Yemen which resulted in its fall inside the operation area with no injuries to the aircraft's crew.

"The Arab Coalition Forces Command implemented a private joint operation to evacuate two pilots in participation of air and land forces where the two pilots were evacuated into the Kingdom's territories," the spokesman added.