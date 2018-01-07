Syrian army presses offensive in last rebel stronghold of Idlib

A wounded child is carried in the besieged town of Hamoria

Forces loyal to Bashar Al-Assad have stepped up the offensive in the southern province of Idlib in recent days, advancing toward the Abu Al-Duhur Airport, which rebels captured from the president’s troops in September 2015.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday the army had taken more than 95 villages in Hama and Idlib since Oct. 22, including around 60 in Idlib alone during the past 14 days.

“Battles have shifted now to the northwest of Sinjar after the Syrian army and its allies have controlled the town,” the Britain-based monitor reported.

The fighting and air strikes have forced more than 60,000 people to leave their homes since Nov. 1, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The United Nations said the civilians newly displaced by the fighting in Idlib were in a “dire” situation.