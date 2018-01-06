Arab ministerial team meets in Amman, reviews repercussions of US decision on Al Quds

The ministerial team included the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and the Arab League.



In his remarks, Dr. Gargash said that the Arab action in this important and sensitive issue is based on a large international rejection of the US President Donald Trump's decision on Al Quds. He pointed out that the meeting was aware of the seriousness of the decision and its repercussions on the peace process and its terms of reference.

He also emphasised the rejection of the US decision and warned against its consequences.



The UAE's commitment to the Palestinian cause and its historic support for the Palestinian people motivates us to play this role within the joint Arab action, which we see as the first and most important course in dealing with the issues of the region, especially the Palestinian issue, he noted.

Dr. Gargash extended thanks to Jordan for hosting this meeting and its vital role in coordinating Arab efforts.

He also praised the meeting of the ministers of the group and the Secretary-General of the Arab League with King Abdullah II while describing his comments as valuable and positive, stemming from a deep understanding of the issue and the dimensions surrounding the US decision.