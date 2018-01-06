Saudi king orders new allowances to offset rising cost of living

King Salman ordered a monthly payment of 1,000 riyals ($267) to state employees over the next year in compensation for rising cost of living after the government introduced value-added tax (VAT).

In a royal decree published by state news media, the king also ordered the payment of 5,000 riyals to military personnel serving at the front lines with Yemen where the kingdom is fighting a nearly three-year-old war.

A 5 percent VAT on a broad range of goods and services came into effect on the same day.

King Salman directed the state to bear the burden of VAT in some situations, including special health and education services as well as the first purchase of a house that is valued at up to 850,000 riyals ($226,660). Allowances for students, retirees and social security recipients were also boosted.