Battles against Houthis in Shabwa, Al-Jawf complete success: Yemeni Vice President

Lt General Ali Mohsin Saleh Al Ahmar has been quoted by the official Yemeni News Agency as highlighting during a meeting in Riyadh with the British Ambassador to Yemen Simon Shercliff the untold suffering the Yemeni people are going through as a result of the rebels' systematic violations of the rights of the Yemeni people, the latest of which are their aggressions against the leaders and elements of the General People's Congress party.



For his part, the British ambassador has reiterated his country's steadfast support for legitimacy in Yemen and for securing a peaceful settlement in compliance with international resolutions and obligations.