Ambassadors of Arab Coalition States condemn Houthis' continued criminal acts

During the meeting, they reviewed developments at the Yemeni arena and the existing efforts of the Coalition to Support of Legitimacy, in Yemen, on political, military and humanitarian tracks, including coordination and consultation efforts, with the international actors, said the Saudi Press Agency.



They expressed strong condemnation of the continuation of Iranian-backed Houthi militias' killings, intimidation of the safe and the liquidation of Yemeni politicians randomly, in Sanaa.



They also condemned the continuation of the Houthi militias' siege of cities, recruitment of children, violations of international humanitarian law, and threatening the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, by firing ballistic missiles targeting its cities.



The ambassadors renewed condemnation of Iran's continuing interference, in Yemen, that is aimed to escalate the crisis through the coup militias, provision of weapons, ammunition and ballistic missiles, in flagrant violation of the UN Security Council Resolutions 2216 and 2231, respectively.

The participants expressed condemnation of the continuation of the Houthi militias in rejecting political solution and the efforts of the UN Secretary-General's Envoy to Yemen.



They reaffirmed support for the efforts of the UN Envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed to reach a political solution based on the three terms of reference: GCC member states sponsored Initiative, Comprehensive National Dialogue outcome and Security Council Resolution No 2216, while stressing continued cooperation and coordination between the coalition countries, in support of legitimacy, in Yemen and the UN Envoy, including the proposal for the port of Hodeida, within the framework of the peaceful solution.

Within the context of humanitarian efforts, the participants expressed condemnation of the Houthi militia disturbance of the access of humanitarian aid to many areas, in Yemen, and the seizure, which led to deterioration of the humanitarian situation, in those areas.