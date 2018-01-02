GCC Secretary-General meets Yemen’s Information Minister

During the meeting

During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of co-operation and co-ordination between the GCC and Yemen, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.



Dr. Al-Zayani lauded the effective role of the Yemeni media outlets, highlighting the latest developments and situations in Yemen. He affirmed that the GCC stands with Yemen in order to restore security, peace and stability in the country.



The Yemeni minister appreciated the great efforts exerted by the Arab Coalition supporting legitimacy in Yemen in light of these current circumstances.