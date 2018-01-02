Egypt hangs four convicted of deadly 2014 bomb attack

The latest executions were carried out in the Borg al-Arab prison, west of the coastal city of Alexandria, after the military appeals court rejected appeals by the defendants, the sources said.

The four were hanged for their role in a bombing in the Nile Delta town of Kafr al-Sheikh that took place during violence that followed the ouster of President Mohamed Mursi.

The court also sentenced three others in absentia to death, and jailed eight others, including Salah al-Feki, head of the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood’s administrative office in Kafr al-Sheikh.