Egypt hangs four convicted of deadly 2014 bomb attack

  • Tuesday 02, January 2018 in 7:57 PM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Egypt has hanged four men convicted by a military court of killing three military students in a bombing in 2014, security sources said on Tuesday.

The latest executions were carried out in the Borg al-Arab prison, west of the coastal city of Alexandria, after the military appeals court rejected appeals by the defendants, the sources said.

The four were hanged for their role in a bombing in the Nile Delta town of Kafr al-Sheikh that took place during violence that followed the ouster of President Mohamed Mursi.

The court also sentenced three others in absentia to death, and jailed eight others, including Salah al-Feki, head of the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood’s administrative office in Kafr al-Sheikh.