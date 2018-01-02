Getting rid of rogue Houthi gangs is the only option to build a new federal Yemen: Hadi

During a phone call with the Governor of Al-Jouf Major General Amin Ali Al-A'kimi, President Hadi praised heroic sacrifices made by field commanders, officers, soldiers and heroic resistance in defence of the land with the support of the forces of the coalition led by the Kingdom Saudi Arabia to support the legitimacy in Yemen, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

Quoting the Yemeni News Agency, the SPA has reported that President Hadi called for continuing the victory over rogue and pro-Iranian Houthi gangs that have betrayed the homeland and the Yemeni people in favour of Iran's foreign agenda.