Israeli occupation changes law to make it harder to cede Al Quds control

The legislation, sponsored by the far-right Jewish Home coalition party, raises to 80 from 61 the number of votes required in the 120-seat Knesset to approve any proposal to hand over part of the city to “a foreign party”.

Nabil Abu Rdainah, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, described Trump’s policy shift on Al Quds and the passage of the amendment as “a declaration of war against the Palestinian people”.

“The vote clearly shows that the Israeli occupation side has officially declared an end to the so-called political process,” Abu Rdainah said, referring to U.S.-sponsored talks on Palestinian statehood that collapsed in 2014.

The amendment, long in the legislative pipeline, was passed with 64 lawmakers voting in favor and 52 against.