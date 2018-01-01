Abbas condemns Israeli occupation ruling party vote for West Bank annexation

Abbas said the non-binding vote by the central committee of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party on Sunday "could not be taken without the full support of the U.S. administration."

He said in a statement that the White House "has refused to condemn Israeli occupation colonial settlements as well as the systematic attacks and crimes of the Israeli occupation against the people of Palestine."

"We hope that this vote serves as a reminder for the international community that the Israeli occupation government, with the full support of the U.S. administration, is not interested in a just and lasting peace," Abbas said.

"Rather its main goal is the consolidation of an apartheid regime in all of historic Palestine."

The Likud central committee backed a resolution urging Israeli occupation to extend sovereignty over all settlement areas in the West Bank and called for unlimited settlement construction.

Netanyahu, who is a member of the central committee, was not present for the vote.

Taking such a measure could effectively end hopes for a two-state solution to the Israeli occupier-Palestinian conflict, as there would be little area left for a Palestinian state.

But a significant number of members of Netanyahu's right-wing coalition say that is precisely what they are seeking and openly oppose a Palestinian state.

Palestinian anger at the U.S. is already high after President Donald Trump last month tore up decades of careful policy to recognise Al Quds as the capital of the Israeli occupation.