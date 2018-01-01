Yemeni army liberating new strategic positions from Houthis

The official Yemeni News Agency has quoted military sources as saying that the National Army and Resistance Forces attacked the coup d'état perpetrators who fled en masse from the mountain which overlooks a number of areas central to the battle scene and the ongoing military operations.

The Yemeni Army has also declared the complete liberation of an international route linking Al Yatma area northeast of Al Jawf to Al Baqaa area north of Saada.

A military source has been quoted by Saba News Agency as saying that the Yemeni armed forces have completely secured the route and will continue to advance toward Al Aqaba area, north of Al Jawf Governorate.

The successive military successes achieved over the past period come in the wake of battles where the Yemeni Army joined ranks with the Arab Coalition Forces, inflicting heavy human and material losses on the rebels.

The Arab Coalition Forces have also waged three raids against positions held by Houthis in Al Libba and Al Hayja areas, west of Al Masloub Directorate in Al Jawf.