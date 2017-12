This came during a phone call with Chief of General Staff of Yemen, Major General Dr. Taher Al-Aqili, the Yemen News Agency has reported.

President Hadi praised the Arab coalition countries, led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, for supporting Yemeni during such extreme circumstances alongside their brothers in Yemen.

He also highlighted the victories by the Yemeni Armed Forces in Nihm and Al Jawf districts, where they have liberated them from the Houthis militias.