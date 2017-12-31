UN Secretary-General condemns attack on church in Cairo

  • Sunday 31, December 2017 in 11:44 AM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, has condemned the attack that took place earlier Friday outside Mar Mina church in the Helwan district, south of Cairo, Egypt.
In a statement, the Secretary-General extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Egypt and wishes a swift recovery to those who have been injured.

According to media reports, at least nine people were killed when gunmen opened fire on a Coptic Orthodox Church on Friday, in the southern Cairo neighborhood of Helwan.