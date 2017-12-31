UN Secretary-General condemns attack on church in Cairo

In a statement, the Secretary-General extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Egypt and wishes a swift recovery to those who have been injured.
According to media reports, at least nine people were killed when gunmen opened fire on a Coptic Orthodox Church on Friday, in the southern Cairo neighborhood of Helwan.
