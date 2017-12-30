Yemeni army liberates key areas in Al Jouf

A source at the Yemeni National Army's 6th Military Command told Yemen News Agency that the army managed to liberate key areas in Al Jouf Governorate after fierce battles with the coup militias.
"The army advanced 40 kilometres from Al Khanjar front and engaged the enemy in Al Yatma, killing and capturing dozens of the Houthi rebel fighters," the source added.
