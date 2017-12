In Gaza, demonstrators chanted “Death to America, death to Israeli occupation, and death to Trump” and militants fired rockets into Israeli occupation areas, drawing strikes by Zionist entity’s tanks and aircraft.

A U.N. General Assembly resolution passed on Dec. 21 rejected Trump’s Al Quds declaration. A total of 128 countries voted for the U.N. resolution. Nine opposed it and 35 abstained. Twenty-one countries did not cast a vote.