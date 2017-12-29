Alleged violations to human rights in Yemen refuted

The committee members have also paid a number of visits to several hospitals in the provisional Yemeni capital and have corroborated that all the detained are receiving best healthcare services and exercising all their rights, including those belonging to Iran-backed Houthi militias who are being treated in the city’s hospitals.

Members of the committee, Judge Sabah Al Alwani and Judge Jihad Abdul Rasool, met the inmates of the Al Mansoura Prison as well as the prison Manager Ghassan Abdul Bari, who have provided official reports that all the prisoners are enjoying their full legal and humanitarian rights, and that they are being interrogated by the prosecution after a number of them have been put on trial and many of them have been released.

Abdul Bari has expressed astonishment at reports that the prison includes a number of enforced disappearances, noting that the total number of inmates in the prison today reaches around 245, 27 of whom have been released, while the Court of First Instances is looking into some cases, with some others being prosecuted.

For his part, Ali Gameel, the Undersecretary of the Specialised Penal Prosecution at Al Mansoura Central Prison, told the National Committee members that the prison is subject to the supervision of the Yemeni Attorney General and the prosecution is tirelessly working to accomplish all the cases, with some inmates being released and others being sent for trial.

The committee members also visited a number of detainees and injured persons belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi militias who said they have been detained while being injured and transferred by the Yemeni National Army and Resistance to hospitals for treatment and that they are now in a good condition and receiving humane treatment from the army and the medical teams.

The committee members paid field visits to the displaced and migrators from the governorates of Taiz and Al Hudaida in the Al Kalou’a area in Al Shaab city where they met a large number of the displaced who affirmed that the Yemeni forces are consistently meeting their needs and attending to their requirements.