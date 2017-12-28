Arab Parliament to block Israeli occupation bid for UNSC seat

According to the Bahrain News Agency, BNA, the proposal will be submitted to a general meeting of the Arab Parliament scheduled for Thursday in order to adopt it.

The Palestine Committee in the Arab Parliament also discussed other issues including US recognition of Al Quds as Israeli occupation’s capital and Israeli occupation settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian areas as well as Israeli occupation detention of Palestinian minors.

It called on the head of the Arab Parliament to follow up on Israeli occupation violations against the Palestinian people with the UN Secretary General and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.