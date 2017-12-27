Coalition forces supporting legitimacy achieve military successes in Yemen, says spokesman

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that during the weekly press conference held at the headquarters of King Salman Air Force Base in Riyadh in the presence of a number of military commanders in the coalition forces, Colonel Al-Malki said that the coalition forces are dealing with legitimate military targets and have the initiative to implement this, pointing to the accuracy of military operations and the observance of international standards in military targeting operations, explaining that the coalition forces are still continuing to support humanitarian work and grant the necessary permits to relief agencie.

He further said that possession of qualitative weapons by Al-Houthi terrorist militia poses a threat to international, regional and Yemeni security, stressing that the international community has a responsibility for the arrival and smuggling of such weapons to Al-Houthi terrorist group.

The official spokesman for the coalition forces also said that the forces carried out monitoring operations and targeting of militia leaders inside Yemen and received contacts from Yemen territory on information on Al-Houthi leaders and their movements and we are dealing with them.

Colonel Al-Malki also stated that the coalition forces discussed with the competent authorities how to implement a new mechanism to take into account filling the gaps in the old mechanisms used in the relief operations, which contributed to the entry of weapons to Al-Houthi militia.

He stressed that the humanitarian work is ongoing around the clock through the coalition forces themselves or through the permits being granted by relief agencies, stressing the Coalition's commitment to provide all the assistance necessary to the Yemeni people in any way, commending the military operations inside Yemen through the Yemeni army and the resistance forces, contributing to fully clearing Shabwa governorate with the support of coalition forces to provide air cover.

On Al-Houthi losses, Colonel Al-Malki said in his weekly press conference that the coalition forces have recently received a large number of contacts from within Yemen to provide information on the movements of Al-Houthi militia's leaders among civilians and that the coalition forces are providing support of intelligence operations in this regard, stressing that they have a lot of information on a number of Al-Houthi militia leaders and their movements with which we are still dealing.

In a warning to Al-Houthi militia, Al-Malki said that they have only two options: peace or war and as for peace, it means that Al-Houthi militia must hand over power to legitimacy and commit to international laws and decisions taken in favour of Yemen, while the option of war is the second option that is about to be ended.