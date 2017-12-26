Syria opposition groups reject Sochi peace initiative

During the Syria peace talks meeting in Astana- File photo

Russia and Iran, both key allies of Syria's regime, agreed with opposition backer Turkey on Friday to hold a "Congress of National Dialogue" in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 29 and 30.

Syria's government swiftly said it would attend but opposition groups have pushed back, calling it a Russian bid to eclipse a United Nations-led process in Geneva.

"We completely reject Russia's attempt to circumvent the Geneva track," the opposition said in a joint statement published Monday.

"We call on all forces to stand in one rank against these alarming dangers."