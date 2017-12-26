Saudi Arabia condemns bombing attack in Kabul

SPA quoted an official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia as reaffirming the Kingdom's solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan against terrorism and extremism.



The source offered the Kingdom's condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and people of Afghanistan, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.



On Monday, at least 10 people were announced dead after a suicide attacker detonated a bomb in the Afghan capital of Kabul